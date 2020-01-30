eSi-ECDSA-HT is a High Throughput (HT) Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) hardware acceleration core, which supports EC Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) and EC Diffie-Hellman (ECDH) protocols, as these are defined in IEEE1363 and other cryptographic standards.

Supports any EC over GF(p) of the simplified Weierstrass form that is commonly defined in ECC standards such as NIST, SEC2, Brainpool;

Supported operations: EC Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) Signature/Verification1 and EC Scalar Multiplication (ECSM)

Supports any key size up to the maximum specified in the pre-synthesis stage;

Configurable architecture for achieving the required performance / silicon area level;

Resistant against both Simple and Statistical Timing side channel Attacks (STA), and Simple Power Analysis (SPA) attacks;