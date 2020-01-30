eSi-ECDSA-HT is a High Throughput (HT) Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) hardware acceleration core, which supports EC Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) and EC Diffie-Hellman (ECDH) protocols, as these are defined in IEEE1363 and other cryptographic standards.
Features
- Supports any EC over GF(p) of the simplified Weierstrass form that is commonly defined in ECC standards such as NIST, SEC2, Brainpool;
- Supported operations: EC Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) Signature/Verification1 and EC Scalar Multiplication (ECSM)
- Supports any key size up to the maximum specified in the pre-synthesis stage;
- Configurable architecture for achieving the required performance / silicon area level;
- Resistant against both Simple and Statistical Timing side channel Attacks (STA), and Simple Power Analysis (SPA) attacks;
- APB interface for loading curve parameters and private key and unloading the result
Benefits
- Easy integration into eSi-RISC or other microprocessor SoC
- Small size and high performance
Deliverables
- RTL
- Testbench
- Software libraries
Block Diagram of the High Throughput Elliptic Curve Cryptography hardware acceleration Core