Cortex-A78AE is the highest performance Cortex-A processor designed for devices undertaking complex and demanding safety-critical tasks. The Split-Lock capability with second-generation Dual Core Lock-Step (DCLS) enables flexible operations at the highest levels of safety. With the ability to run different workloads concurrently and a 30 percent performance uplift compared to its predecessor, Cortex-A78AE offers the scalable, efficient, heterogeneous compute required for automated driving and autonomous industrial systems.