Highest-performance Cortex-R processor with memory management unit (MMU), enabling real-time and rich operating systems (OS), such as Linux, on the same core or cluster. As the first Arm 64-bit Cortex-R processor, the Cortex-R82 can address up to 1TB of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) for efficient, high-performance compute. Ideal for solid-state drives (SSDs), hard-disk drives (HDDs) and built-in storage solutions, as well as computational storage applications.