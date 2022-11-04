Highly efficient out-of-order RISC-V vector application processor series
The P470 vector application processor, with a 128-bit RISC-V Vector ALU, is capable of 2x the single thread performance of an Arm Cortex-A55, achieving >8 SpecINT2k6/GHz, still within similar area and power budgets, representing a significant upgrade to legacy efficiency class cores currently available.
For applications that don't require vector compute, or for more area-constrained markets, the P450 offers similar performance levels in a smaller area footprint.
