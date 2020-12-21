XIP3327C from Xiphera is a versatile Intellectual Property (IP) core designed for SHA-256 and SHA-512 cryptographic hash functions with extended support for HMAC message authentication code and HKDF key derivation function that are based on using SHA-256. SHA-256 and SHA-512 are among the most commonly used hash functions and are used in numerous cryptographic applications. XIP3327C is optimized for low FPGA resource requirements.



XIP3327C has been designed for easy integration with FPGA- and ASIC-based designs in a vendor-agnostic design methodology, and the functionality of XIP3327C does not rely on any FPGA manufacturer-specific features.