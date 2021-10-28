XIP3323B from Xiphera is a versatile Intellectual Property (IP) core designed for SHA-384 cryptographic hash function with extended support for HMAC message authentication code and HKDF key derivation function that are based on using SHA-384. SHA-384 is one of the most commonly used hash functions and is used in numerous cryptographic applications. XIP3323B offers a good balance between performance and resource requirements.



XIP3323B has been designed for easy integration with FPGA- and ASIC-based designs in a vendor-agnostic design methodology, and the functionality of XIP3323B does not rely on any FPGA manufacturer-specific features.