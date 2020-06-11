The Digital Blocks DB-I3C-MS-APB Controller IP Core interfaces a microprocessor via the AMBA APB Bus to an I3C Bus, compliant to the MIPI I3C – BASIC v1.0 Improved Inter Integrated Circuit specification. The I3C Basic serves as an upgrade path to the I2C standard.



The I3C is a two-wire bidirectional interface standard (SCL is Clock, SDA is Data) for transfer of bytes of information between two or more compliant I3C devices as well as legacy I2C Slave devices, typically with a microprocessor behind the Master/Slave controller and one or more Master or slave devices on the I3C bus.



Digital Blocks offers I3C Controller Master/Slave, Master only, and Slave only IP with AXI / AHB / APB Interfaces. In addition, besides interfacing to a CPU, the I3C Controllers can transfer blocks of data directly between System Memory or Registers and the I3C Bus.



Features

I3C Basic Specification v1.0 Verilog IP

Master / Slave MIPI I3C Controller

Supports following I3C bus speeds:

Single Data Rate (SDR) - up to 12.5 MHz

I3C Communications Support:

I3C SDR / Broadcast / Direct Messages



Legacy I2C Message

I3C compliant features:

Dynamic Addressing Assignment



Secondary Master Function



In-Band Interrupt



Hot-Join Mechanism



Synchronous/ Asynchronous Timing Stamping



I3C Characteristics Registers



Common Command Codes (CCCs)

Parameterized FIFO memory for off-loading the I3C transfers from the processor

Compliance with I3C, I2C, and AMBA specifications

Fully-synchronous, synthesizable Verilog RTL core, Low Power Design

Deliverables