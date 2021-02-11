IEEE 1588v2 PTP SW & HW
Phase alignment method allows sub-nano second precision and enables even the most demanding applications. The fully autonomously operated IP includes XGMII and GMII interfaces and user configuration allows easy configuration for various synchronization methods.
The PTP solution has been tested successfully on Xilinx ZCU102 development board as well as at system level thus enables a fast track solution for getting started with high-performance clock synchronization.
Block Diagram of the IEEE 1588v2 PTP SW & HW IP Core
