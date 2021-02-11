Comcores IEEE 1588 PTP Solution is a high-performance clock synchronization solution that includes both hardware and software components. The PTP solution is fully compliant with IEEE 1588v2.1 and IEEE 1588v2 standards and enables time synchronization across multiple devices. The solution supports IEEE 802.1AS profile making it ideal for TSN applications.



Phase alignment method allows sub-nano second precision and enables even the most demanding applications. The fully autonomously operated IP includes XGMII and GMII interfaces and user configuration allows easy configuration for various synchronization methods.



The PTP solution has been tested successfully on Xilinx ZCU102 development board as well as at system level thus enables a fast track solution for getting started with high-performance clock synchronization.

