Comcores Radio Over Ethernet Structure Agnostic Mapper/Demapper IP core is a silicon agnostic implementation of the structure agnostic mapping method described in the IEEE 1914.3 standard. The IP-core takes multiple streams of CPRI data and map these into one or several 10G/25G Ethernet data streams and vice versa. The IP-core does as well allow for local injection and retraction of Ethernet traffic. The IP-core allows easy configuration for various synchronization methods and works with CPRI in both slave and master mode.

The IP-core has been tested successfully in HW and at system level and enables a fast track solution for getting started with this new standard.