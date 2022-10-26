The Low Density Parity Check (LDPC) codes are powerful, capacity ap-proaching channel codes and have exceptional error correction capabili-ties. The high degree of parallelism that they offer enables efficient, high throughput hardware architectures.

The ntLDPC_80211 IP Core is based on an implementation of QC-LDPC Quasi-Cyclic LDPC Codes. These LDPC codes are based on block-structured LDPC codes with circular block matrices. The entire parity check matrix can be partitioned into an array of block matrices; each block matrix is either a zero matrix or a right cyclic shift of an identity matrix. The parity check matrix designed in this way can be conveniently represented by a base matrix represented by cyclic shifts. The main ad-vantage of this feature is that they offer high throughput at low imple-mentation complexity.

The ntLDPC_80211 decoder IP Core may optionally implement one of two approximations of the log-domain LDPC iterative decoding algorithm (Belief propagation) known as either Layered Normalized Offset Min-Sum Algorithm or Layered Lambda-min Algorithm. Selecting between the two algorithms presents a decoding performance .vs. system resources utili-zation trade-off. The core is highly reconfigurable and fully compliant to the IEEE 802.11 n/ac/ax Wi-Fi4, Wi-Fi5 and Wi-Fi 6 standards.