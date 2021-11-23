Altek ISP RTL IPs have good image quality to deal with different types of image sensor(ie. IR/Mono/RGB Bayer/RGB-IR/PDAF/HDR/Fish eye/3A/….) into human/machine vision. Altek will provide not only RTL codes/bench/guide/… for chip integration, but also image tuning/calibration/driver/… tools to help customer to bring up system/platform. Not only off-the-shelf ISP IPs are ready for picking, bus also Altek provide customized ISP IPs by customer’s spec.. Due to the complexity, Altek provide different segments of ISP for customer to choose the suitable one in system.