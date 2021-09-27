Image Signal Processor
Features
- Gamma correction
- 3A(AWB/AE/AF)
- Black level compensation
- Lens shade correction
- WDR
- Chromatic Aberration Correction
- Defect pixel correction
- Histogram
- De-noising 2D/3D
- De-Mosaic
- Video stabilization computing
- Rotation
- Scaler
- Others
ISP IP
- 8-13M pixel sensor support High Quality Image Signal Processing (ISP) IP
- 5M pixel sensor support Image Signal Processing (ISP) IP
- 2MPixel sensor support Image Signal Processing(ISP) IP
- UHD Image Signal Processing (ISP) Pipeline
- HDR ISP framework for multi-camera applications
- HDR Image Signal Processor