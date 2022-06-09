The Arm Mali-C55 image signal processor (ISP) is designed to support IoT and embedded applications where energy-efficient, high-quality image output is required, such as smart cameras for consumer and commercial security, hobby drones, and entry-level AR.



Mali-C55 delivers upgraded image quality features with higher throughput, lower power consumption, and a significantly smaller silicon footprint than its predecessor. Mali-C55 brings high-performance image signal processing to battery powered devices, and enhanced performance to wired devices and established camera systems.



Mali-C55 enables new levels of on-device processing as the output from the ISP can be sent directly to the ML accelerator. ML accelerators can take advantage of neural networks for denoising techniques to further enhance image quality.



The Mali-C55 ISP is a complete solution that includes hardware IP, software drivers, 3A libraries (auto-exposure, auto-white balance, auto-focus), and a full set of tuning and calibration tools. Mali-C55 ISP will be available with Arm Total Solutions for IoT in the future.



