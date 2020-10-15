IMG B-Series takes all of the advances of IMG A-Series, the fastest GPU IP ever created, and offers new configurations with even higher levels of performance. IMG B-Series also delivers new levels of performance for mid-range and entry-level cores. Whether you need a compute-focused core for ADAS, cloud computing or gaming or a fill rate focused core for driving high-resolution displays, IMG B-Series offers an optimised GPU IP solution ideally suited to your needs.



IMG B-Series makes use of a new multi-core architecture – enabling our customers to link together multiple GPU cores to achieve increasing levels of performance