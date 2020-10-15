IMG B-Series GPU
IMG B-Series makes use of a new multi-core architecture – enabling our customers to link together multiple GPU cores to achieve increasing levels of performance
Video Demo of the IMG B-Series GPU IP Core
Demonstrating unprecedented levels of performance with the new IMG BXT multi-core (MC).
IMG BXT MC cores deliver industry-leading levels of performance for higher-quality effects and higher-resolution rendering. With up to 6 TFLOPS of compute performance and up to 30% lower power draw than previous generations, BXT enables solutions that scale from mobile to the cloud.