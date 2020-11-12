IMG Series4 next-generation neural network accelerator (NNA) is ideal for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles such as robotaxis. The range of cores incorporates sophisticated technical features including Imagination Tensor Tiling, advanced safety mechanisms and intelligent workload management.



Imagination’s low power and functionally safe NNA architecture is optimised to run full network inferencing and executes multiple operations in a single pass to maximise performance per watt and deliver its industry-leading energy efficiency.



The cores are assembled on a cluster design with per-core on-chip memory and an internal bus and have been designed in 1, 2, 4, 6 and 8-core multi-core configurations. These can then be used as building blocks for further configurations.



The IMG 4NX-MC1 has been developed from the multi-core codebase and features Imagination Tensor Tiling which can reduce bandwidth by up to 90%. It features It features 4,096 MAC/clk that deliver over 12.5 TOPS at less than 0.5 watt and is available to license now.



