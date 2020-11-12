IMG Series4 Neural Network Accelerator (NNA)
Imagination’s low power and functionally safe NNA architecture is optimised to run full network inferencing and executes multiple operations in a single pass to maximise performance per watt and deliver its industry-leading energy efficiency.
The cores are assembled on a cluster design with per-core on-chip memory and an internal bus and have been designed in 1, 2, 4, 6 and 8-core multi-core configurations. These can then be used as building blocks for further configurations.
The IMG 4NX-MC1 has been developed from the multi-core codebase and features Imagination Tensor Tiling which can reduce bandwidth by up to 90%. It features It features 4,096 MAC/clk that deliver over 12.5 TOPS at less than 0.5 watt and is available to license now.
