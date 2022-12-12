In-memory computing
Our intimate knowledge of memory technology means that we have been able to create a solution for the next technology demand of integrating arithmetic operations within the memory. It is another example of us seeing what the industry will require in the near future and developing a solution that will be ready when the need for AI at the Edge becomes mainstream. Cutting power consumption is what we do as we have proven with our existing technologies, such as our EverOn™ and PowerMiser™ SRAM families that enable near threshold operation and 50% dynamic power cuts respectively. Our solutions are all designed to making it possible to create products for the next generations of ultra-low power applications that could not exist without their power reducing techniques.
In the same way that on-chip memory is better, faster and more power efficient than transporting data back and forth to off-chip memory, integrating memory and compute capability offers even more significant power saving benefits. sureCore’s in-memory compute technology achieves this integration by embedding arithmetic capability deep within the memory array in a way that is compatible with its existing silicon-proven, low-power memory design.
