Innovative Ultra-High-Speed Chiplet Solution
Innosilicon INNOLINK™ IP is designed to maximize bandwidth between dies / chips / boards / packages, compared to other interfaces available today, at lower power and smaller area budgets. By offering three interconnect options (A/B/C), INNOLINK™ IP can be tailored to customer’s different requirements with an easy-to-use system interface. It is architected for high programmability and flexibility, enabling optimized bandwidth up to over 1.5Tbps while maintaining signal integrity and low latency. Adopting the INNOLINK™ IP in your system will definitely benefit high performance computing ASICs/FPGAs, such as CPU, GPU, AI accelerator, and much more.
