As part of Rambus' award-winning silicon Intellectual Property (IP) product portfolio, the MACsec-164 is a high-performance MACsec frame processing engine that provides complete MACsec SecY frame transformation for multiple channels and virtual ports. The MACsec-164 works with the MACsec-163 virtual port matching classifier for a complete MACsec processing solution.

Features

MULTI-CHANNEL PACKET INTERFACE

800G in 7nm technology



400G/600G in 16nm technology



100G/200G in reduced area configurations



Cut-through TDM interface



1024-bit (default), 128/256/512-bit (options)



Up to 64 channels (ports)



Flexible bandwidth allocation



FlexE ready

SA & CLASSIFICATION SCALING

Pooled SA (up to 4K)



TCAM internal/external

CONTROL INTERFACE

AMBA APB3



Interrupts (global and per-channel)

FULL IEEE 802.1AE COMPLIANCE

Benefits

Silicon proven MACsec solution with classifier and in-line interface for Multi-channel Ethernet.

Supports all IEEE MACsec and additional customer specific or proprietary requirements on top of MACsec, related to VLAN parcing, and more.

Supported by Driver Development Kit, QuickSec MACsec toolkit.

Deliverables

Documentation

Hardware Reference and Programmer Manual



Integration Manual



Verification Specification



Programmer and Operations Manual

Synthesizable Verilog RTL source code

Self-checking RTL test bench, including test vectors and expected result vectors

Simulation scripts

Configurations:

EIP-164d-e-c4-512:



512 SAs,





256 vPorts,





4 channels, Egress





2330k gates





213.3 bits/clk





up to 550 MHz



EIP-164d-i-c4-512:



512 SAs,





256 vPorts,





4 channels, Ingress





2650k gates





213.3 bits/clk





up to 550 MHz



EIP-164d-e-c4-256:



512 SAs,





128 vPorts,





4 channels, Egress





2170k gates





213.3 bits/clk





up to 550 MHz



EIP-164d-i-c4-256:



512 SAs,





128 vPorts,





4 channels, Ingress





2380k gates





213.3 bits/clk





up to 550 MHz

Applications