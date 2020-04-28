800G Multi-Channel MACsec Engine
Features
- MULTI-CHANNEL PACKET INTERFACE
- 800G in 7nm technology
- 400G/600G in 16nm technology
- 100G/200G in reduced area configurations
- Cut-through TDM interface
- 1024-bit (default), 128/256/512-bit (options)
- Up to 64 channels (ports)
- Flexible bandwidth allocation
- FlexE ready
- SA & CLASSIFICATION SCALING
- Pooled SA (up to 4K)
- TCAM internal/external
- CONTROL INTERFACE
- AMBA APB3
- Interrupts (global and per-channel)
- FULL IEEE 802.1AE COMPLIANCE
Benefits
- Silicon proven MACsec solution with classifier and in-line interface for Multi-channel Ethernet.
- Supports all IEEE MACsec and additional customer specific or proprietary requirements on top of MACsec, related to VLAN parcing, and more.
- Supported by Driver Development Kit, QuickSec MACsec toolkit.
Deliverables
- Documentation
- Hardware Reference and Programmer Manual
- Integration Manual
- Verification Specification
- Programmer and Operations Manual
- Synthesizable Verilog RTL source code
- Self-checking RTL test bench, including test vectors and expected result vectors
- Simulation scripts
- Configurations:
- EIP-164d-e-c4-512:
- 512 SAs,
- 256 vPorts,
- 4 channels, Egress
- 2330k gates
- 213.3 bits/clk
- up to 550 MHz
- EIP-164d-i-c4-512:
- 512 SAs,
- 256 vPorts,
- 4 channels, Ingress
- 2650k gates
- 213.3 bits/clk
- up to 550 MHz
- EIP-164d-e-c4-256:
- 512 SAs,
- 128 vPorts,
- 4 channels, Egress
- 2170k gates
- 213.3 bits/clk
- up to 550 MHz
- EIP-164d-i-c4-256:
- 512 SAs,
- 128 vPorts,
- 4 channels, Ingress
- 2380k gates
- 213.3 bits/clk
- up to 550 MHz
Applications
- Data center, Data center backbone networks, Network appliances providing Enterprise Network Security at Layer-2 using MACsec,
- End-station security solutions for laptops, PCs, printers and network servers.
- Fronthaul and Backhaul, OTN and PON.
- Base stations
- Home gateways
