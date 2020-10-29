The Protocol-IP-196 Multi-Protocol Engine is a protocol-aware packet engine for accelerating IPSec, SSL/TLS, DTLS, 3GPP and MACsec up to 10 Gbps in multi-core application or communication processors offering a large selection of cipher algorithms. Designed for fast integration, maximum CPU offload and offering full transforms, it provides a reliable and cost-effective embedded IP solution that is easy to integrate into multi-core SoC designs. The Multi-Protocol Engine is pre-integrated with the DPDK, Linaro ODP and Linux crypto APIs. Therefore, this IP is designed for seamless integration of network security processing in systems, with its AMBA bus interfaces as well as these public APIs.