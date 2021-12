The TS_FS_9M70_X8 synthesizes 3.3V-square-wave FVCO frequencies within the HF range from 2.424MHz up to 9.697MHz, by steps of 18.9393kHz, and provides one fourth of fVCO on two other outputs, FDEM and FDRV, which exhibit selectively quadrature phase difference or no phase shift. TES can transfer this IP to other technologies upon request.