Integrated Secure Element (iSE)
Integrated Secure Elements also known as trusted enclaves enable these requirements. These subsystems are turnkey solutions and are thus easy to integrate in complex architectures.
The SoC Defender™ is a fully integrated Secure Element aimed at securing System On Chips or FPGA. This Root of Trust consisting of hardware and firmware provides most of the required security services.
Features
- Secure boot
- Life cycle management
- Secure key storage
- Certificates storage and management
- TLS protocol for secure communications
- Encryption and decryption services
- Digital signature computation and verification
View Integrated Secure Element (iSE) full description to...
- see the entire Integrated Secure Element (iSE) datasheet
- get in contact with Integrated Secure Element (iSE) Supplier