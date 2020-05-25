As attacks become more sophisticated, connected electronic devices require more and more security. Because of this, FPGA and Systems On Chip are expected to provide grounds for the main system security requirements such as secure storage, secure communications, trusted platform and firmware.



Integrated Secure Elements also known as trusted enclaves enable these requirements. These subsystems are turnkey solutions and are thus easy to integrate in complex architectures.



The SoC Defender™ is a fully integrated Secure Element aimed at securing System On Chips or FPGA. This Root of Trust consisting of hardware and firmware provides most of the required security services.

Features