Front-end voice processing software package providing enhanced speech intelligibility for voice-enabled devices
IP cores for Edge AI in XR devices
nearbAI IP cores are highly efficient neural network inference engines, configurable for an extensive and growing range of AI models and use cases optimized for energy consumption, performance and area. nearbAI powers functions such as scene segmentation and reconstruction, object and face detection and recognition, foundational to consumer and enterprise XR applications.
Ideal for mobile XR processor chips and even fits in the most compact near-sensor AI chips:
Extreme optimization
- Proprietary L3-Optimizer: low power + low latency + low area balance
- Scaled and tuned to the application, yet field upgradable
- Record-breaking MAC utilization up to 95%
- Wide-ranging configurable number of MACs: 16 to 4096
- Configurable MAC accuracy, independent coefficient and data quantization, 4 to 16-bit, single bit granularity
- Configurable internal memory bank sizes and bus widths
Low power
- As low as sub 10 milliwatt
Ultra-fast response time
- Face detection in 2 milliseconds
Zero-latency switching
- Continuous multiplexing between multiple neural networks on the same nearbAI core, saving silicon area
Support for any sensor
- RGB, ToF, NIR, thermal IR, LiDAR, hyperspectral, stereo, ultrasound, audio
View IP cores for Edge AI in XR devices full description to...
- see the entire IP cores for Edge AI in XR devices datasheet
- get in contact with IP cores for Edge AI in XR devices Supplier