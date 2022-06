IPMX is the emerging AV over IP standard for use in Professional AV. Based on the widely adopted and proven ST 2110 standard with NMOS control software, IPMX finally makes AV over IP truly interoperable.



IPMX offers the following capabilities:



- Compressed Video (4Kp60 over 1G)

- Asynchronous Video (No need for PTP generators)

- Industry Standard Control (NMOS)



As well as other ProAV requirements such as:



- HDCP

- EDID

- General Purpose I/O