The ENS92030 is a versatile multi-channel, Ka-Band frequency, beamforming transceiver IC for phased-array electronically steerable antenna systems.



The ENS92030 integrates 4 receive and 4 transmit paths operating at 17.7-21.2GHz and 27.5-30 GHz respectively, with each RF path containing independent 5-bit phase control and fine gain control to achieve accurate beam steering and gain compensation/weighting between antenna elements