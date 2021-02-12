Ka-Band beamforming and transceiver ASIC platform
The ENS92030 integrates 4 receive and 4 transmit paths operating at 17.7-21.2GHz and 27.5-30 GHz respectively, with each RF path containing independent 5-bit phase control and fine gain control to achieve accurate beam steering and gain compensation/weighting between antenna elements
