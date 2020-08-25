LDO 1mA Capless Voltage Regulator GF 22nm FDX
The S3REGC118T22FDX features an automatic feedback sensing option to maintain a constant regulated output voltage level. It has been designed to provide a stable output in both low-drop and high-drop operation, while maintaining minimum ripple on supply lines in the presence of large load current spikes inherent with switching loads, e.g. pipeline ADCs. The S3REGC118T22FDX uses 1.8V thick oxide devices from a standard 22nm FDX process. The circuit can be scaled for a range of load currents and capacitances.
As no external capacitor is needed, the S3REGC118T22FDX capless regulator can provide savings in terms of package pins and discrete capacitors, allowing reduced BOM costs and higher system reliability. It can be particularly useful if the IC design is pad limited. The S3REGC118T22FDX is readily portable to any similar manufacturing process or can be customised for specific customer requirements and it is designed with Deep-Nwell process option for noise immunity.
Features
- 22nm Global FDX Process, 6 Metals Used
- (No Analog Options) with Deep-Nwell
- 1.8V Input Voltage
- 0.65V 1.5V 3.5% Output Voltage
- 1mA Load Current
- 300mV Drop Out Voltage for Load Current of 1mA
- Leakage Via Pass Device : 30nA
- Programmable Output Voltage in 100mV Steps
- Power Down Mode
Benefits
- High Accuracy/Stability
- No External Load Capacitor.
- Low Quiescent Current.
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (lib)
- Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)
- Integration Guidelines and Support
- *Subject to Agreement
Applications
- General Purpose Low Drop Out Voltage Regulator
- Low Power Applications
Block Diagram of the LDO 1mA Capless Voltage Regulator GF 22nm FDX
