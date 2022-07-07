SGC77100_GF_22FDSOI is a low-dropout, high current, fast response linear regulator for integration on SoC. Presenting high stability and robust regulation, while maintaining low dropout and ultra low quiescent, it is the ideal solution for IoT applications. Offering good PSRR, soft start and over current protection, the SGC77100_GF_22FDSOI provides an innovative Ludicrous Ultra Low Power Mode that guarantees a quiescent reduction, with the load down, to virtually “0” quiescent. Being specified from TJ = –40°C to +125°C, it is designed to achieve 3% overall accuracy (over Load / Line / Temp)