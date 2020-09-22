AES - Full hardware implementation of NIST FIPS PUB 197 algorithm. 128 bit data and programable 128/192/256 key length
Line Driver Differential Current Amplifier IAMP 100MHz
- Programmable current gain -3dB to +16dB in 1dB steps,
- Maximum output voltage 5Vpeak,
- Ability to deliver power up to +7dBm to with signal PAPR 16dB,
- Differential signalling eliminates even order harmonic distortion components,
- Programmable class-A biasing allows for linearity versus current consumption trade off,
- Low power-down consumption,
- Standby mode,
- Registered gain control logic to prevent signal glitching,
- Tight integration with signal and ground bond-pads to ensure low voltage drop
The S3TXIAMPT28HPCP circuit is implemented in TSMC 28nm HPC+ process.
Block Diagram of the Line Driver Differential Current Amplifier IAMP 100MHz
Line IP
