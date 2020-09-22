The S3TXIAMPT28HPCP is a signal current line driver circuit that provides following features:



- Programmable current gain -3dB to +16dB in 1dB steps,

- Maximum output voltage 5Vpeak,

- Ability to deliver power up to +7dBm to with signal PAPR 16dB,

- Differential signalling eliminates even order harmonic distortion components,

- Programmable class-A biasing allows for linearity versus current consumption trade off,

- Low power-down consumption,

- Standby mode,

- Registered gain control logic to prevent signal glitching,

- Tight integration with signal and ground bond-pads to ensure low voltage drop



The S3TXIAMPT28HPCP circuit is implemented in TSMC 28nm HPC+ process.