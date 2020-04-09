The Bk7 is a powerful 64-bit embedded RISC-V processor aimed at systems running Linux. The core has an in-order 7-stage pipeline enabling greater than 1 GHz frequencies in 22nm HPC.

The core includes integrated L1 data and instruction caches, an interrupt controller and RISC-V Debug module optionally with PC trace.

Like all Codasip Bk cores it is possible to create custom instructions using Codasip Studio to extend the Bk7 and to generate corresponding hardware and software development kits.



Features

64-bit RISC-V core

RV64GC (GC=IMAFDC)

Linux capable

In-order 7-stage pipeline

RISC-V mode support:

Machine



Supervisor



User

Internal interrupt controller

Up to 256 sources

Dynamic jump prediction

Optional FPU

Integrated L1 data and instruction caches

MMU

On-chip debugger

JTAG and RISC-V Debug module

>1GHz clock in 22 nm

Benefits

Performance

High computational throughput with 7-stage pipeline and branch predictor



Optional support for RISC-V single and double precision FPU



Linux-ready with instruction cache, data cache and MMU

Extensibility

Ability to create custom RISC-V extensions to optimise performance



Efficient architectural exploration of custom extensions with Studio



Automatic HDK and SDK generation from Studio



Rigorous verification of modified Bk7 core using UVM

Deliverables

Human-readable and structured RTL in either:

Verilog



VHDL



System Verilog

Hardware development kit (HDK)

Synthesis scripts



Simulation testbenches



Debug support

Software development kit (SDK)

GCC C-compiler



Assembler



Disassembler



Linker



Instruction-accurate simulator



Cycle-accurate simulator



Profiler

Options for extending Bk7

CodAL model for Codasip Studio



Full-feature Studio tool for extending Bk7 core



GUI for rapid development and debugging



Automatic HDK & SDK generation

Applications

Routers, switches, consumer electronics, industrial

Block Diagram of the Linux capable 64-bit RISC-V processor core with 7-stage pipeline