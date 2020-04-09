Linux capable 64-bit RISC-V processor core with 7-stage pipeline
The core includes integrated L1 data and instruction caches, an interrupt controller and RISC-V Debug module optionally with PC trace.
Like all Codasip Bk cores it is possible to create custom instructions using Codasip Studio to extend the Bk7 and to generate corresponding hardware and software development kits.
Features
- 64-bit RISC-V core
- RV64GC (GC=IMAFDC)
- Linux capable
- In-order 7-stage pipeline
- RISC-V mode support:
- Machine
- Supervisor
- User
- Internal interrupt controller
- Up to 256 sources
- Dynamic jump prediction
- Optional FPU
- Integrated L1 data and instruction caches
- MMU
- On-chip debugger
- JTAG and RISC-V Debug module
- >1GHz clock in 22 nm
Benefits
- Performance
- High computational throughput with 7-stage pipeline and branch predictor
- Optional support for RISC-V single and double precision FPU
- Linux-ready with instruction cache, data cache and MMU
- Extensibility
- Ability to create custom RISC-V extensions to optimise performance
- Efficient architectural exploration of custom extensions with Studio
- Automatic HDK and SDK generation from Studio
- Rigorous verification of modified Bk7 core using UVM
Deliverables
- Human-readable and structured RTL in either:
- Verilog
- VHDL
- System Verilog
- Hardware development kit (HDK)
- Synthesis scripts
- Simulation testbenches
- Debug support
- Software development kit (SDK)
- GCC C-compiler
- Assembler
- Disassembler
- Linker
- Instruction-accurate simulator
- Cycle-accurate simulator
- Profiler
- Options for extending Bk7
- CodAL model for Codasip Studio
- Full-feature Studio tool for extending Bk7 core
- GUI for rapid development and debugging
- Automatic HDK & SDK generation
Applications
- Routers, switches, consumer electronics, industrial
Block Diagram of the Linux capable 64-bit RISC-V processor core with 7-stage pipeline
