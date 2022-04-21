The logiJPGD-LS Motion JPEG (MJPEG) Decoder is Xylon’s logicBRICKS IP core for still image and video decompression applications on AMD-Xilinx MPSoC, SoC, and FPGA devices. It includes all logic blocks necessary for quick implementations of ARM AMBA AXI4 streaming-based FPGA/SoC architectures and enables on-the-fly JPEG decompression of input video with resolutions up to 4096x16384 (including full HD video at 60 fps – 1080p@60).



At the center of the logiJPGD-LS IP core is a decoder block, based on the Huffman coding algorithm. It works with the color component precision up to 12 bits and supports standard JPEG headers. The logiJPGD-LS IP Core supports decompression of JPEG LS frames with one color component, the so-called color plane. A full multi-color video decompression requies division of JPEG encoded multi-color videos (i.e. Bayer, YUV, RGB) in separated JPEG LS frames per color component – color planes. One logiJPGD-LS IP core can sequentially decompress all color planes to generate multi-color video output. Alternatively, multiple logiJPGD-LS IP cores instantiated in a parallel can decompress all input color planes at once.



In typical IP applications, a previously encoded (compressed) MJPEG video is decoded (de-compressed) and transferred to the IP core’s output. The de-compressed video can be further processed by the next block in the video pipeline, or with an additional Xilinx IP such as AXI Video DMA, directly stored to off-chip memory. The logiJPGD-LS IP Core works smoothly with Xylon's logjJPGE-LS Lossless MJPEG Encoder IP Core, as well as other lossless MPJEG encoders compatible with the Annex H of the ISO/IEC 10918-1 JPEG Standard. Xylon also offers a pair of lossy MJPEG compression (logiJPGE) and decompression (logiJPGD) IP cores which give the user the ability to tune the level of compression used.