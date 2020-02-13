CLICK - The universal solution of power gating for the whole SoC
Lossless Video Compression (HLVC) Decoder
Features
- True mathematically lossless (bit-exact) compression
- Supports lossless compression of a wide variety of RAW data
- Image sensor RAW data Color Filtered Array (CFA)
- Monochrome
- GRGB, RGBE, RCCG, RCCC
- Metadata such as XMP, Exif
- Post-processed data such as disparity maps from 3D sensors
- Low complexity hardware implementation
- Ultra-low latency performance
- Parameterizable number of parallel channels (components)
- Configurable to any sensor resolution
- Configurable (per channel) bit depth: 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 bits and higher (32 bits & 64 bits also supported)
- Configurable Transfer Unit (TU) to adapt to file or transport container
- Both FPGA and ASIC implementations available with real-time encoding capabilities
- 100% verification coverage based on UVM environment
Deliverables
- Bit exact reference software model
- Encrypted RTL source code or FPGA netlist IP core
- Functional and structural coverage reports (for ASIC)
- Design specification & comprehensive integration guide
- Technical support and maintenance updates
Applications
- Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems
- Image sensors
- LIDAR
- Cameras
- Video archiving / logging
- Slow-motion / high frame rate cameras
- AR products
- Medical / aerospace imaging
Block Diagram of the Lossless Video Compression (HLVC) Decoder IP Core
View Lossless Video Compression (HLVC) Decoder full description to...
- see the entire Lossless Video Compression (HLVC) Decoder datasheet
- get in contact with Lossless Video Compression (HLVC) Decoder Supplier
video compression IP
- Hardent Lossless Video Compression (HLVC) Encoder IP Core
- JPEG 2000 Encoder - Up to 16-bit per Component Lossy & Numerically Lossless Image & Video Compression
- JPEG-LS Encoder - Up to 16-bit per Component Numerically Lossless Image & Video Compression
- Scalable UHD JPEG 2000 Encoder - 8 up to 16 bits per Component Lossy or Numerically Lossless Image / Video Compression
- Video over IP reference design (JPEG2000 or other compression scheme, MPEG-2 TS, support of SMPTE2022 standard)
- VESA DSC (Display Stream Compression) 1.1 Video Decoder