Hardent’s mathematically lossless video compression IP cores use a cutting-edge compression algorithm to deliver impressive compression ratios, while preserving a bit-exact representation of the original data captured.

Features

True mathematically lossless (bit-exact) compression

Supports lossless compression of a wide variety of RAW data

Image sensor RAW data Color Filtered Array (CFA)



Monochrome



GRGB, RGBE, RCCG, RCCC



Metadata such as XMP, Exif



Post-processed data such as disparity maps from 3D sensors

Low complexity hardware implementation

Ultra-low latency performance

Parameterizable number of parallel channels (components)

Configurable to any sensor resolution

Configurable (per channel) bit depth: 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 bits and higher (32 bits & 64 bits also supported)

Configurable Transfer Unit (TU) to adapt to file or transport container

Both FPGA and ASIC implementations available with real-time encoding capabilities

100% verification coverage based on UVM environment

Deliverables

Bit exact reference software model

Encrypted RTL source code or FPGA netlist IP core

Functional and structural coverage reports (for ASIC)

Design specification & comprehensive integration guide

Technical support and maintenance updates

Applications

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

Image sensors



LIDAR



Cameras

Video archiving / logging

Slow-motion / high frame rate cameras

AR products

Medical / aerospace imaging

Block Diagram of the Lossless Video Compression (HLVC) Encoder IP Core