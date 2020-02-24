The S3REG10033T28HPCP is a regulator circuit which has been designed to provide 2.5V with a load current of up to 100mA. The output voltage is programmable for minor regulations.



The S3REG10033T28HPCP is a regulator circuit that features an automatic feedback sensing option to maintain a constant regulated output voltage level. It has been designed to provide a stable output in both low-drop and high-drop operation, while maintaining minimum ripple on supply lines in the presence of large load current spikes inherent with switching loads, e.g. high-speed ADCs.



The S3REG10033T28HPCP has been designed to allow lowdrop operation (the PMOS pass device has been scaled for a voltage drop of 400mV). To achieve these goals, the S3REG10033T28HPCP requires a 4.7μF external ceramic capacitor.



The S3REG10033T28HPCP uses 2.5V thick oxide devices from a standard 28nm logic process. The circuit can be scaled for a range of load currents and the output voltage level is trimmable.



The S3REG10033T28HPCP is readily portable to other manufacturing processes or can be customised for specific-Nwell process option.

Features

TSMC 28nm HPC+ Process

3.0V 3.6V Input Voltage

2.5V ± 3% Output Voltage

100mA Load Current

400mV Drop Out Voltage

Compact Die Area:

Low Leakage Via Pass Device:

Trimmable Output Voltage

Power Down Mode

Benefits

Low Drop Out.

Low Power.

Low Area.

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

*Subject to Agreement

Applications

General Purpose Low Drop Out Voltage Regulator

Block Diagram of the Low Drop Out 100mA Voltage Regulator TSMC 28nm