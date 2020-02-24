Low Drop Out 100mA Voltage Regulator TSMC 28nm
The S3REG10033T28HPCP is a regulator circuit that features an automatic feedback sensing option to maintain a constant regulated output voltage level. It has been designed to provide a stable output in both low-drop and high-drop operation, while maintaining minimum ripple on supply lines in the presence of large load current spikes inherent with switching loads, e.g. high-speed ADCs.
The S3REG10033T28HPCP has been designed to allow lowdrop operation (the PMOS pass device has been scaled for a voltage drop of 400mV). To achieve these goals, the S3REG10033T28HPCP requires a 4.7μF external ceramic capacitor.
The S3REG10033T28HPCP uses 2.5V thick oxide devices from a standard 28nm logic process. The circuit can be scaled for a range of load currents and the output voltage level is trimmable.
The S3REG10033T28HPCP is readily portable to other manufacturing processes or can be customised for specific-Nwell process option.
Features
- TSMC 28nm HPC+ Process
- 3.0V 3.6V Input Voltage
- 2.5V ± 3% Output Voltage
- 100mA Load Current
- 400mV Drop Out Voltage
- Compact Die Area:
- Low Leakage Via Pass Device:
- Trimmable Output Voltage
- Power Down Mode
Benefits
- Low Drop Out.
- Low Power.
- Low Area.
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (lib)
- Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)
- Integration Guidelines and Support
- *Subject to Agreement
Applications
- General Purpose Low Drop Out Voltage Regulator
Block Diagram of the Low Drop Out 100mA Voltage Regulator TSMC 28nm
