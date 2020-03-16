The S3REG1016T40LP is a regulator circuit which has been designed to provide 0.7-2.7V with a load current of up to 10mA. The output voltage is programmable.



The S3REG1016T40LP is a regulator circuit that features an automatic feedback sensing option to maintain a constant regulated output voltage level. It has been designed to provide a stable output in both low-drop and high-drop operation, while maintaining minimum ripple on supply lines in the presence of large load current spikes inherent with switching loads, e.g. high-speed ADCs.



The S3REG1016T40LP has been designed to allow low-drop operation (the PMOS pass device has been scaled for a voltage drop of 500mV). To achieve these goals, the S3REG1016T40LP requires a 1 F external ceramic capacitor.



The S3REG1016T40LP uses 2.5V thick oxide devices from a standard 40nm logic process. The circuit can be scaled for a range of load currents and the output voltage level is programmable.

Features

TSMC 40nm Logic LP Process, 7 Metals Used

(No Analog Options) with Deep-Nwell

2.0V - 3.6V Input Voltage

0.7V - 2.7V 3% Output Voltage

10mA Load Current

500mV Drop Out Voltage

Small Die Area

Leakage Via Pass Device : 60nA

Programmable Output Voltage

Power Down Mode

Benefits

For maximum flexibility, the user can adjust the regulated output voltage if the S3REG10016T40LP is placed on a different chip.

The S3REG10016T40LP is readily portable to other manufacturing processes or can be customised for specific customer requirements and it is designed with the Deep-Nwell process option.

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioral Model (Verilog/VerilogA)

Integration Support

Applications

General Purpose Low Drop Out Voltage Regulator

Block Diagram of the Low Drop Out 10mA Regulator IP Core