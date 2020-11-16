The S3REG2502T40LP is a regulator circuit which has been designed to provide 0.8-2.5V with a load current of up to

250mA. The output voltage is programmable.

The S3REG2502T40LP is a regulator circuit that features an automatic feedback sensing option to maintain a constant

regulated output voltage level. It has been designed to provide a stable output in both low-drop and high-drop operation,

while maintaining minimum ripple on supply lines in the presence of large load current spikes inherent with switching

loads, e.g. high-speed ADCs.

The S3REG2502T40LP has been designed to allow low-drop operation (the PMOS pass device has been scaled for a

voltage drop of 200mV). To achieve these goals, the S3REG2502T40LP requires a 10 F external ceramic capacitor.

The S3REG2502T40LP uses 2.5V thick oxide devices from a standard 40nm logic process. The circuit can be scaled

for a range of load currents and the output voltage level is programmable.

For maximum flexibility, the user can adjust the regulated output voltage if the S3REG2502T40LP is placed on a different

chip.

The S3REG2502T40LP is readily portable to other manufacturing processes or can be customised for specific customer

requirements.