Low Drop Out 250mA Voltage Regulator TSMC 40nm
250mA. The output voltage is programmable.
The S3REG2502T40LP is a regulator circuit that features an automatic feedback sensing option to maintain a constant
regulated output voltage level. It has been designed to provide a stable output in both low-drop and high-drop operation,
while maintaining minimum ripple on supply lines in the presence of large load current spikes inherent with switching
loads, e.g. high-speed ADCs.
The S3REG2502T40LP has been designed to allow low-drop operation (the PMOS pass device has been scaled for a
voltage drop of 200mV). To achieve these goals, the S3REG2502T40LP requires a 10 F external ceramic capacitor.
The S3REG2502T40LP uses 2.5V thick oxide devices from a standard 40nm logic process. The circuit can be scaled
for a range of load currents and the output voltage level is programmable.
For maximum flexibility, the user can adjust the regulated output voltage if the S3REG2502T40LP is placed on a different
chip.
The S3REG2502T40LP is readily portable to other manufacturing processes or can be customised for specific customer
requirements.
