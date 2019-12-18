10-bit, 12-bit, 14-bit, Low Speed SAR ADC in TSMC (180nm, 90nm, 65nm, 55nm, 40nm, 28nm, 16nm, 12nm)
Low Drop Out 25mA Regulator TSMC 28nm
been designed to provide 0.9V with a load current of up to
25mA. The output voltage is programmable for minor
regulations.
The S3REG2533T28HPCP is a regulator circuit that features
an automatic feedback sensing option to maintain a constant
regulated output voltage level. It has been designed to provide
a stable output in both low-drop and high-drop operation, while
maintaining minimum ripple on supply lines in the presence of
large load current spikes inherent with switching loads, e.g.
high-speed ADCs.
The S3REG2533T28HPCP has been designed to allow lowdrop
operation (the PMOS pass device has been scaled for a
voltage drop of 450mV). To achieve these goals, the
S3REG2533T28HPCP requires a 4.7μF external ceramic
capacitor.
The S3REG2533T28HPCP uses 2.5V thick oxide devices
from a standard 28nm logic process. The circuit can be scaled
for a range of load currents and the output voltage level is
trimmable.
The S3REG2533T28HPCP is readily portable to other
manufacturing processes or can be customised for specific
-Nwell process option.
Features
- TSMC 28nm HPC+ Process
- 3.0V 3.6V Input Voltage
- 0.9V ± 3% Output Voltage
- 25mA Load Current
- 450mV Drop Out Voltage
- Trimmable Output Voltage
- Power Down Mode
Benefits
- Low Drop Out.
- Low Power.
- Low Area.
Deliverables
- Datasheet
- Characterization Report
- Flat Netlist (cdl)
- Layout View (gds2)
- Abstract View (lef)
- Timing View (lib)
- Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)
- Integration Guidelines and Support
- *Subject to Agreement
Applications
- General Purpose Low Drop Out Voltage Regulator
Block Diagram of the Low Drop Out 25mA Regulator TSMC 28nm
