The S3REG2533T28HPCP is a regulator circuit which has

been designed to provide 0.9V with a load current of up to

25mA. The output voltage is programmable for minor

regulations.

The S3REG2533T28HPCP is a regulator circuit that features

an automatic feedback sensing option to maintain a constant

regulated output voltage level. It has been designed to provide

a stable output in both low-drop and high-drop operation, while

maintaining minimum ripple on supply lines in the presence of

large load current spikes inherent with switching loads, e.g.

high-speed ADCs.

The S3REG2533T28HPCP has been designed to allow lowdrop

operation (the PMOS pass device has been scaled for a

voltage drop of 450mV). To achieve these goals, the

S3REG2533T28HPCP requires a 4.7μF external ceramic

capacitor.

The S3REG2533T28HPCP uses 2.5V thick oxide devices

from a standard 28nm logic process. The circuit can be scaled

for a range of load currents and the output voltage level is

trimmable.

The S3REG2533T28HPCP is readily portable to other

manufacturing processes or can be customised for specific

-Nwell process option.



Features

TSMC 28nm HPC+ Process

3.0V 3.6V Input Voltage

0.9V ± 3% Output Voltage

25mA Load Current

450mV Drop Out Voltage

Trimmable Output Voltage

Power Down Mode

Benefits

Low Drop Out.

Low Power.

Low Area.

Deliverables

Datasheet

Characterization Report

Flat Netlist (cdl)

Layout View (gds2)

Abstract View (lef)

Timing View (lib)

Behavioural Model (Verilog .v)

Integration Guidelines and Support

*Subject to Agreement

Applications

General Purpose Low Drop Out Voltage Regulator

Block Diagram of the Low Drop Out 25mA Regulator TSMC 28nm