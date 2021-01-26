The S3REGC524T40LP is a capless regulator circuit which has been designed to provide 1.1V with a load current of up to 5mA. The LDO has an integrated reference voltage.

No external capacitor is required; the regulator’s architecture has been designed so that it is stable without such an external capacitor yet yielding a small area while consuming low quiescent current, ideally for “Always On Supply” requirements.

The S3REGC524T40LP features an automatic feedback sensing option to maintain a constant regulated output voltage level. It has been designed to provide a stable output in both low-drop and high-drop operation.

The S3REGC524T40LP uses 2.5V thick oxide devices from a standard 40nm logic process with mandatory Deep-Nwell option. The circuit can be scaled for a range of load currents and capacitances.

As no external capacitor is needed, the S3REGC524T40LP capless regulator can provide savings in terms of package pins and discrete capacitors, allowing reduced BOM costs and higher system reliability. It can be particularly useful if the IC design is ‘pad limited’.

The S3REGC524T40LP is readily portable to any similar manufacturing process or can be customised for specific customer requirements.

