Low jitter, low-power clock-deskew PLL operating from 6GHz to 9.5GHz
The CDPLLGF22 excels in clock deskewing, delivering a differential output with just 10ps peak-to-peak (ptp) jitter, when the input data has a 20ps ptp jitter at 19Gbps. This performance makes it highly suitable for applications demanding precise timing and minimal jitter in high-speed data transmission.
