InCirT’s CDPLLGF22 is a ring-oscillator-based clock-deskew PLL designed for low jitter and low power consumption, operating within a frequency range of 6GHz to 9.5GHz. Its compact area (0.28sq mm) makes it an ideal choice for half-rate clock data recovery in high-speed interfaces, supporting data rates up to 19Gbps per lane.

The CDPLLGF22 excels in clock deskewing, delivering a differential output with just 10ps peak-to-peak (ptp) jitter, when the input data has a 20ps ptp jitter at 19Gbps. This performance makes it highly suitable for applications demanding precise timing and minimal jitter in high-speed data transmission.

