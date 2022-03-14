Multi-format decoder for 4K UHD with a single-core, 4:2:0 10-bit (max 8K). HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, VP9, AV1 and AVS2
Low-power GNSS Receiver
View Low-power GNSS Receiver full description to...
- see the entire Low-power GNSS Receiver datasheet
- get in contact with Low-power GNSS Receiver Supplier
Block Diagram of the Low-power GNSS Receiver IP Core
GNSS Receiver IP
- GNSS (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, SBAS) Ultra-low power RF Receiver IP
- Combined GNSS/TV/FM multi-frequency receiver
- GNSS Software Receiver (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, SBAS) IP
- L5 GNSS receiver
- RF and Analog GPS/GNSS Front End for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and Beidu
- Turnkey eNB-IoT Release 15 & multi-constellation GNSS IP solution for IoT devices