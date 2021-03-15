Over-voltage Protection Module to handle Over-voltage operation (up to 5.5 V) while using standard process 3.3 V devices, DELTA standard
Low Power Image Signal Processor
Features
- Support 720p (1080p or higher will be available soon)
- Reduce the size of resolution with register
- Shading function include
- One shot screen function
- Seamless screen function
- System frequency is about 40MHz in FPGA.
- Gate size is occupied XC7VLX325T-2FFG900C 80% (Approx. 2MG)
- Power consumption is about 500mW with FPGA.
