SGC21547_01_GF_22FDSOI is a digitally controlled RC oscillator optimized for ultra-low power applications. Making use of a RC dependent oscillator topology, the SGC21547_01_GF_22FDSOI offers ultra-low power consumption and high temperature stability. It is specified from Tj = -40°C to +125 °C, being optimized for 10MHz to 160MHz range.