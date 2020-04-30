High-performance ARC HS3x and HS4x processors are optimized for GHz+ operating speeds with minimum area and power consumption
Low Power PLL
Features
- Lowest power in the industry 0.5mW - 1.5mW See Movellus Ultra-low Power PLLs for lower power PLLs
- Smallest area in the industry
- Customizable in weeks
- 0 ppm frequency error for audio applications
- Integer or fractional division
- Low voltage operation available
- Maximum 8 metal layers
- Fully SCAN enabled
- JTAG and APB programing
- Simple integration
- Portable to any process and available in GF, TSMC, UMC and Fujitsu processes from 40nm to 22nm
Benefits
- Very rapid customization per design ensures the best PPA and ultimate feature availability
- Lowest power in the industry for any node / design 0.5mW - 1.5mW
- Lowest area for any configuration and at any output frequency
- Other specs (lower power or higher frequencies) available with other PLL families from Movellus
Deliverables
- All the standard deliverables
Applications
- Edge AI Neural Processing
- IoT / Sensors
- Wireless
- Audio DAC and ADC clocking
Block Diagram of the Low Power PLL
View Lowest power and lowest area PLLs in the industry. Customizable in weeks! full description to...
- see the entire Lowest power and lowest area PLLs in the industry. Customizable in weeks! datasheet
- get in contact with Lowest power and lowest area PLLs in the industry. Customizable in weeks! Supplier
PLL IP
- TSMC CLN7FF 7nm Clock Generator PLL - 800MHz-4000MHz
- TSMC CLN7FFLVT 7nm Deskew PLL - 300MHz-1500MHz
- TSMC CLN7FF 7nm Spread Spectrum PLL - 700MHz-3500MHz
- TSMC CLN7FF 7nm Ultra PLL - 15MHz-3250MHz
- Ultra Low Area Frequency Synthesizer PLL (5nm - 90nm)
- Ultra-low Jitter Fractional-N Frequency Synthesizer PLL (5nm - 180nm)