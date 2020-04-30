Movellus’ low power PLLs are implemented using our proprietary technology resulting in the smallest area and lowest power in the industry for a given application and process node. All Movellus PLLs can be customized for your specific application within weeks and are the only PLLs available that are SCAN and DFT enabled

Features

Lowest power in the industry 0.5mW - 1.5mW See Movellus Ultra-low Power PLLs for lower power PLLs

Smallest area in the industry

Customizable in weeks

0 ppm frequency error for audio applications

Integer or fractional division

Low voltage operation available

Maximum 8 metal layers

Fully SCAN enabled

JTAG and APB programing

Simple integration

Portable to any process and available in GF, TSMC, UMC and Fujitsu processes from 40nm to 22nm

Benefits

Very rapid customization per design ensures the best PPA and ultimate feature availability

Lowest power in the industry for any node / design 0.5mW - 1.5mW

Lowest area for any configuration and at any output frequency

Other specs (lower power or higher frequencies) available with other PLL families from Movellus

Deliverables

All the standard deliverables

Applications

Edge AI Neural Processing

IoT / Sensors

Wireless

Audio DAC and ADC clocking

Block Diagram of the Low Power PLL