LPDDR is full-featured, easy-to-use, synthesizable design, compatible with JESD209B and JESD209A-1 specification. Through its LPDDR compatibility, it provides a simple interface to a wide range of low-cost devices. LPDDR IIP is proven in FPGA environment. The host interface of the LPDDR can be simple interface or can be AMBA APB, AMBA AHB, AMBA AXI, VCI, OCP, Avalon, PLB, Tilelink, Wishbone or Custom protocol.



LPDDR IIP is supported natively in Verilog and VHDL





Features

Supports LPDDR protocol standard JESD209B and JESD209A-1 Specification

Compliant with DFI version 5.0 Specification

Supports up to 2GB device density

Supports X32 and X16 devices

Supports all speed grades as per specification

Supports programmable CAS latency

Supports programmable burst length: 2, 4, 8 and 16

Supports Mode registers/Control programming

Supports extended mode register programming

Supports burst type: Sequential and Interleave

Supports burst order

Supports write data mask

Supports power down features

Supports deep power down features

Supports auto precharge option for each burst access

Supports auto refresh and self refresh modes

Supports Multiple Outstanding transaction

Supports In-port Arbitration using QoS

Supports 2:1 and 4:1 Clock Ratio Modes

Supports CRC and ECC for Write and Read Operations

Supports 1:4 Controller to DFI PHY frequency ratio

Supports Programmable clock frequency operation

Fully synthesizable

Static synchronous design

Positive edge clocking and no internal tri-states

Scan test ready

Simple interface allows easy connection to Microprocessor/Microcontroller devices

Benefits

Single site license option is provided to companies designing in a single site.

Multi sites license option is provided to companies designing in multiple sites.

Single Design license allows implementation of the IP Core in a single FPGA bitstream and ASIC.

Unlimited Designs, license allows implementation of the IP Core in unlimited number of FPGA bitstreams and ASIC designs.

Deliverables

The LPDDR interface is available in Source and netlist products.

The Source product is delivered in plain text verilog or VHDL or SystemC source code.

Integration test-bench and tests.

Scripts for simulation and synthesis with support for common EDA tools.

Documentation contains User's Guide and Release notes.

Block Diagram of the LPDDR Controller IP Core