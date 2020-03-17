LPDDR Controller
LPDDR IIP is supported natively in Verilog and VHDL
Features
- Supports LPDDR protocol standard JESD209B and JESD209A-1 Specification
- Compliant with DFI version 5.0 Specification
- Supports up to 2GB device density
- Supports X32 and X16 devices
- Supports all speed grades as per specification
- Supports programmable CAS latency
- Supports programmable burst length: 2, 4, 8 and 16
- Supports Mode registers/Control programming
- Supports extended mode register programming
- Supports burst type: Sequential and Interleave
- Supports burst order
- Supports write data mask
- Supports power down features
- Supports deep power down features
- Supports auto precharge option for each burst access
- Supports auto refresh and self refresh modes
- Supports Multiple Outstanding transaction
- Supports In-port Arbitration using QoS
- Supports 2:1 and 4:1 Clock Ratio Modes
- Supports CRC and ECC for Write and Read Operations
- Supports 1:4 Controller to DFI PHY frequency ratio
- Supports Programmable clock frequency operation
- Fully synthesizable
- Static synchronous design
- Positive edge clocking and no internal tri-states
- Scan test ready
- Simple interface allows easy connection to Microprocessor/Microcontroller devices
Benefits
- Single site license option is provided to companies designing in a single site.
- Multi sites license option is provided to companies designing in multiple sites.
- Single Design license allows implementation of the IP Core in a single FPGA bitstream and ASIC.
- Unlimited Designs, license allows implementation of the IP Core in unlimited number of FPGA bitstreams and ASIC designs.
Deliverables
- The LPDDR interface is available in Source and netlist products.
- The Source product is delivered in plain text verilog or VHDL or SystemC source code.
- Integration test-bench and tests.
- Scripts for simulation and synthesis with support for common EDA tools.
- Documentation contains User's Guide and Release notes.
Block Diagram of the LPDDR Controller IP Core
LPDDR Controller IP
