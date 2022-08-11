With sophisticated architecture and advanced technology, this LPDDR2/3/4/4x IP combo solution with high performance and low power. In 12~28nm CMOS process, KNiulink could offer both controller and PHY IPs. LPDDR2/3/4/4x could be supported in this solution. The speed of LPDDR4/4x is up to 4266Mbps. In architecture, it supports Multiport AMBA AXI interface, configurable port number and support asynchronous or synchronous AXI port. For PHY interface, it will integrate DFI4.0 compatible design. One de-skew PLL is embedded inside the PHY to improve jitter performance.