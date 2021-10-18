OPENEDGES is the only total memory system IP company providing Network on-Chip Interconnect (OIC), LPDDR54 Orbit Memory Controller (OMC), and LPDDR54 Orbit PHY (OPHY), which delivers exceptional memory sub-system performance with high utilization, very low latency, and competitive power performance. The LPDDR54 OPHY utilizes state-of-the-art architecture to maximize timing and voltage margins over process, voltage and temperature variations, while minimizing interruption to data traffic. Built-in power management logic and advanced PLL design allows aggressive power state management and optimal system power usage. At the system level, the LPDDR54 OPHY was designed with minimal package substrate layer and PCB layer count in mind. This enables the integration of a LPDDR memory sub-system solution in cost sensitive applications, such as consumer edge devices, digital set-top-box and TV, SSD controllers, and application processors.



