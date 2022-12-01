LPDDR5x/5/4x Memory Controller IP
The ORBIT Memory system consists of interconnect, memory controller, and PHY IPs that work in unison to create maximum system synergies. The ORBIT DDR Memory Controller (OMC) delivers excellent performance based on an out-of-order scheduling algorithm and high-speed implementation. Designed to address the needs of next-generation SoCs, the OMC saves a significant amount of area and power while supporting the highest levels of the DRAM bandwidth.
View LPDDR5x/5/4x Memory Controller IP full description to...
- see the entire LPDDR5x/5/4x Memory Controller IP datasheet
- get in contact with LPDDR5x/5/4x Memory Controller IP Supplier
Block Diagram of the LPDDR5x/5/4x Memory Controller IP
LPDDR IP
- DDR and LPDDR 4/3/2 controllers for low power and high Reliability, Availability and Serviceability (RAS) targeting automotive
- LPDDR4/3/2 DDR4/3/2 ComboPHY
- DDR2/DDR3/DDR3L/LPDDR/LPDDR2/LPDDR3 6 in one combo IO with auto calibration - SMIC 40nm LL
- Universal Multiport Memory Controller - LPDDR 3/2 Controller
- Command/Address Block of DDR3/DDR3L/DDR2/LPDDR2/LPDDR Combo PHY for Chip Application; UMC 55nm LP/RVT LowK Logic Process
- LPDDR5/4x Subsystem IP