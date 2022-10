MEMTECH’ Olympus Mons-L Series LPDDR5X/LPDDR5 controller provide high-reliability, high-performance, low-latency, multi-port, multi-interface configurable options to meet the application specific requirements. ECC, advanced memory scrubbing with a DMA Controller, many RAS features, High Read and Write Performance, Configurable to support many configurations. Flexible to be quickly adapted to ASICs/Emulators and scalability are some of the many salient features of this memory controller.