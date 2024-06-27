The MAC Privacy Protection IP is a fully compliant solution that provides Ethernet Layer 2 Security for port and data privacy as standardized in IEEE 802.1AEdk. It protects components in Ethernet networks especially low and high speed Ethernet used in cloud, data center, 5G, industrial and automotive. The MAC Privacy Protection IP from Comcores supplements the security features of authentication, confidentiality, integrity, and replay protection, offered by MACsec. It adds encryption to MAC addresses, padding for fixed frame sizes, and controlled transmission timing of frames.



The IP core is configurable to have multiple Privacy Mapping rules for traffic differentiation, including Privacy Frame processing for individual frame protection and Privacy Channel processing for express and preemptable frame protection. The IP is prepared for easy interfacing with Comcores or third-party MACsec, MAC, PCS and TSN Switch IPs. It can be delivered with 8-bit and 64-bit AXI-S input and output data interfaces. It additionally includes a software tool for the integration with MACsec Key Agreement Entity.



