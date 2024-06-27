MAC Privacy Protection IP
The IP core is configurable to have multiple Privacy Mapping rules for traffic differentiation, including Privacy Frame processing for individual frame protection and Privacy Channel processing for express and preemptable frame protection. The IP is prepared for easy interfacing with Comcores or third-party MACsec, MAC, PCS and TSN Switch IPs. It can be delivered with 8-bit and 64-bit AXI-S input and output data interfaces. It additionally includes a software tool for the integration with MACsec Key Agreement Entity.
