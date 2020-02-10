RivieraWaves Bluetooth 5 low energy Baseband Controller, software and profiles
Machine Learning Processor
Features
- Partner Configurable
- Multiple configurations allow designers to rapidly target a wide variety of AI applications with up to 480x increase in performance.
- Extremely Small Area
- Ethos-U55 delivers up to 90% energy reduction in about 0.1mm2 for AI applications in cost-sensitive and energy-constrained devices.
- Single Toolchain
- A unified toolchain for Ethos-U55 and Cortex-M simplifies developer use and creation of AI applications.
- Future Proof
- Provides native support for the most common ML network operations, including CNN and RNN, while allowing for future ML innovations.
