MACsec Engine
The core is configurable to support multiple Connectivity Associations (SecYs) for traffic differentiation, and is prepared for easy interfacing with Comcores or third party MAC, PCS and TSN Switch IPs. It implements 64-bit AXI-S input and output data interfaces. It offers flexibility on integration with IEEE 1588 PTP Timestamping Unit (TSU) and Express and Preemptable traffic. It additionally includes a software tool for MACsec Key Agreement Protocol IEEE 802.1X integration.
