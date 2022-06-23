Maestro Adaptive Workload Manager [PLL] actively adapts to workload changes to boost silicon performance
Movellus’ TrueDigital AWMs ease these pain points through its innovative and patented design and feature set. Architects can implement these soft IP modules to reduce silicon downtime caused by voltage droop and heavy simultaneous switching periods.
