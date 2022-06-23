As larger processor arrays became widely available in AI and datacenter applications, power-related issues arose. To save power, many-core processors would power gate compute units during low-activity periods and reactivate the cores during high-activity periods. However, as the chip switches these cores on and off, the process creates a droop in the power supply, creating timing violations.



Movellus’ TrueDigital AWMs ease these pain points through its innovative and patented design and feature set. Architects can implement these soft IP modules to reduce silicon downtime caused by voltage droop and heavy simultaneous switching periods.